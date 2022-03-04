As the Okanagan housing market continues rocketing through record-high prices, local realtors are urging the B.C. government to adopt an industry group’s proposals to help bring it back to earth.
“We are seeing the mismatch of inventory versus demand taking a toll on buyers as they show signs of fatigue in having to compete in a sellers’ market where lack of supply is putting upward pressure on pricing, and further on affordability,” said Kim Heizmann, president of the Association of Interior Realtors, in a press release.
Month-end data released by the association showed there were 559 units sold in the Central Okanagan last month, down 13% from February 2021. There were 150 deals in the North Okanagan, a 24% decrease, and 161 sales in the South Okanagan, down 34%.
Meanwhile, the number of active listings was down 36% to 727 in the Central Okanagan, down 30% to 306 in the North Okanagan, and down 57% to 125 in the South Okanagan.
The inevitable effect of low inventory has been the continued escalation of prices, with a benchmark single-family home in the Central Okanagan trading for $1.1 million in February, up 38% on a year-over-year basis. In the North Okanagan, that same benchmark single-family home changed hands for $743,000, up 30%, and in the South Okanagan it sold for $717,000, a 40% spike.
Heizmann suggested the situation demonstrates the need for the province to take seriously the recommendations in a white paper released this week by the BC Real Estate Association.
“Providing more options for buyers can help soften competitive market conditions and provide much needed inventory after months of supply drought,” she said.
The BCREA’s paper, “A Better Way Home: Strengthening Consumer Protection in Real Estate,” contains 30 recommendations for addressing the bidding wars, scarcity of supply and soaring prices that have become hallmarks of B.C.’s housing market.
BCREA wants to see the province tackle these conditions by introducing a mandatory “pre-offer period” that will block offers from being made at least five business days after a property is first listed, so prospective buyers have enough time to research a home.
It also wants the province to bring more transparency to the homebuying process, so people can make more informed decisions, when they are caught in multiple offer scenarios.
BCREA envisions this working like Ontario’s Stronger Protection for Ontario Consumers Act, which prevents listing brokerages from indicating they have an offer unless they receive a form declaring an offer has been signed. The act requires brokerages to keep copies of all written offers to the seller and counter offers, and allows buyers who made offers to request a regulator validate the number of offers that were presented.
BCREA said it likes these processes instead of restricting blind bidding, a process where prospective buyers don’t get to see details contained in competing bids for homes they make an offer on.
The association also wants the province to give more information to people considering moving to strata housing, where people purchase a portion of a property rather than the entire building. More than 1.5 million British Columbians live in strata housing.
BCREA thinks documents — strata bylaws, depreciation reports, information on contingency reserve funds and copies of insurance paperwork — should be made available with listings.
With files from The Canadian Press
Thinking about moving? Here are the benchmark* sale prices for Okanagan homes in February 2022.
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $743K
Townhouse: $475K
Condo/apartment: $349K
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $1.1M
Townhouse: $739K
Condo/apartment: $551K
SOUTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $717K
Townhouse: $486K
Condo/apartment: $408K
Source: Association of Interior Realtors
* Benchmark properties are those with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is viewed as a more accurate indicator than pure averages.
.