Update: July 13, 4 p.m.
In an update late Tuesday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service estimated the size of the Thomas Creek fire at 1,100 hectares.
The service had 30 personnel and six helicopters at the scene.
Posted: July 13, 2 p.m.
Smoke dissipated just long enough Monday night for the Thomas Creek wildfire burning near Okanagan Falls to be mapped at 900 hectares.
That was up from 500 hectares – or five square kilometres – earlier in the day.
“Fortunately, at this time, we are not seeing the fire move in the direction of the homes. It has maintained a southeast direction,” said Karla Kozakevich, chair of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, during a public information session Tuesday.
The fire is burning in Area D of the RDOS, which has placed 704 properties on evacuation alert. They lie on the east side of Skaha Lake, south of the Heritage Hills subdivision down to McLean Creek Road on the northeast edge of Okanagan Falls.
Included in the total are 77 properties that were under an evacuation order until Monday afternoon, when officials determined the imminent danger had passed.
Kozakevich said 16 evacuees registered at a reception centre in Penticton. Twelve of them were billeted in local homes and four were put up in hotels. And the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team is on standby to move livestock if the evacuation alert turns into an order again.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was still listed as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service, which had 33 personnel, three helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment on the scene.
Their efforts were focused on building fuel breaks on the southwest corner of the fire closest to Okanagan Falls, then moving upslope towards similar guards on the east flank running roughly parallel to the 201 Forest Service Road.
The fire, which is suspected to be human-caused, lit up early Sunday afternoon in the hills approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake near the midway point of McLean Creek Road.