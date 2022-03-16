Penticton is set to become the first municipality in the B.C. Interior to sign on to the Blue Communities Project despite some uncertainty about the costs.
Initiated in 2009 by the Council of Canadians and Canadian Union of Public Employees, the campaign encourages local governments to pass resolutions that recognize water and sanitation as human rights; ban or phase out the sale of bottled water in municipal facilities and at municipal events; and promote publicly financed, owned and operated water and wastewater services.
David Kassian, the city’s sustainability co-ordinator, told council Tuesday the municipality is already moving in the right direction with its own water and wastewater treatment plants and recent efforts to install water bottle filling stations in public parks and facilities.
And citing the unknown costs of adding more such fill stations – which range in price from $4,000 to $10,000 depending on installation site – and lobbying senior governments to promote public access to water, Kassian suggested council pass on membership in the Blue Communities Project.
“The staff recommendation is that the city continue to support sustainable practices in our community through strategic initiatives related to the design and operation of our public infrastructure, including water and wastewater systems, and continue to increase the number of publicly available water bottle fill stations at city-owned facilities and parks to reduce reliance on bottled water,” said Kassian.
That recommendation was swiftly dismissed by Coun. Katie Robinson, who urged colleagues to ignore it and seek membership in the Blue Communities Project.
“I commend staff and the city as a whole for everything we’ve done so far. I think we’ve been moving in that direction on our own for a long time, but I feel equally as adamant that we should go the whole way and actually commit to the program,” said Robinson.
“I think it will happen faster that way and I’ve thought for many, many years in places like the SOEC and all of our city facilities that free water should be there.”
Kassian was asked several times about the anticipated cost to the city of fully buying into the project, but said a thorough analysis would be required to come up with a number.
That made Coun. Campbell Watt nervous enough to come out against joining.
“So I just want to be very clear then, we are willing to go forward without knowing any costs or restrictions or anything else? I just want to be sure, because when I get looked at when I vote no against a project I would really like to support, it’s because of the absolute unknown of what the costs are here,” said Watt.
Coun. Julius Bloomfied replied that there are no hard deadlines or costs associated with joining the Blue Communities Project.
“I think that the cost is something that will show up later and that’s for future councils to debate on. What we’re voting on is an ideology. What cost is there to an ideology?” said Bloomfied.
But with Coun. Judy Sentes absent, council voted 3-3 in favour of joining, which meant the motion was defeated.
Watt then tabled a new motion, which was supported unanimously, and requests staff to complete a proper financial analysis “with the intent of joining the project”