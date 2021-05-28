A 35-year-old woman is dead after her SUV crashed on a rural road about 15 kilometres northwest of Summerland early Thursday.
Police were called by a passer-by around 7:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Fish Lake Road, where an older-model grey Nissan Pathfinder left the road and rolled over, killing the driver and sole occupant, said RCMP spokesman Jason Bayda in a press release Friday.
“Due to the privacy of the deceased, as per the Coroners Act, no further information will be released by the RCMP or the BC Coroners Service,” said Bayda.
“The investigation into the cause of the collision remains ongoing at this time.”
Anyone who passed the crash scene or the Nissan Pathfinder on Fish Lake Road late on May 26 or early on May 27 is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.