There’s no telling when – or if – a steering committee working to establish a national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen will complete its work.
“Things are going positively, progressing favourably, but we have no timeline at this time to report on,” said Parks Canada project manager Sarah Boyle during a presentation Tuesday to Osoyoos council.
“Things are moving progressively, but we do need to make sure we meet the requirements of the (Okanagan Nation Alliance) and the province, in terms of what they’re concerned about.”
The tripartite steering committee was formed in 2019 with representatives from the ONA, Parks Canada and the B.C. government. If that group can come to terms, then an establishment agreement would be drafted to formally start the process of creating a new park.
The establishment agreement was expected to be complete in 2021, but has been delayed in part due to the pandemic. It’s expected to take another 12 years after the agreement is reached to actually open the park.
Boyle said requests for changes to the park’s working boundaries are still “being actively discussed” by the committee.
Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff said she understands that process has also delayed things.
“That’s really why it’s been taking so long is because there’s been lots of groups that have come and asked for you to consider certain things – the helicopter people and the people using it for biking and hunting – and I know that it’s tricky to fit everything in,” said McKortoff.
The working boundaries of the park, which has been under discussion since 2001, cover a finger-shaped area between approximately highways 3 and 97 from Keremeos south to the Canada-U.S. border. It’s roughly centred on Mount Kobau and covers approximately 270 s quare kilometres.
It’s described as a national park reserve to acknowledge First Nations’ claims to land inside its boundaries.