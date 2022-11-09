Mounties are looking for an assist from the public to help solve a fraud case.
Police say two people used stolen credit cards at a pair of Summerland businesses on Thursday, Nov. 3. The cards were in a vehicle that was stolen from Princeton earlier that day.
The first suspect is described as a Caucasian female, short, with slim build. She had light-pink dyed hair and wore a black hoodie sweater, black pants and white sneakers.
The second suspect is a Caucasian male, medium height, with short, dark hair. He had facial stubble and was wearing a brown work coat, dark sweater, jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.