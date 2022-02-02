Among the long-term solutions being proposed for traffic problems outside a Penticton school is an effort to get more kids walking and biking to class.
In the meantime, the City of Penticton and School District 67 have begun collaborating on physical improvements outside Uplands Elementary, where a student was struck by a vehicle in December. The child is still recovering.
The city has stepped up the presence of bylaw officers during pick-up and drop-off times, while the school district has committed to extra signage and cones to make bus zones and a crosswalk more visible.
The city has also committed to removing bollards in one drop-off area to allow better snow removal ahead of next winter, and to consider more extensive infrastructure upgrades during the 2023 budget process.
A parallel strategy is also planned to try to curb traffic at Uplands and other local schools.
“Obviously one of the challenges we have in all of our school zones is just the volume of parents that are dropping off with vehicles, so we need to start finding ways to change behaviours and getting more and more kids walking and cycling to school,” said Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, during a presentation to city council on Tuesday.
“We know that’s going to take some work and we know there might be infrastructure upgrades (required) to support that, but we need to start that important work in figuring out what are the barriers to that happening and begin to break those down.”
Coun. Judy Sentes applauded that idea, but warned some of those barriers will be tough to break.
“Might I suggest – as a parent and now a grandparent of five – children are being driven because of fear for their safety and the walking distances to school,” said Sentes.