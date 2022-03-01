Organizers of an upcoming U-18 Tier 4 provincial championship hockey tournament in Summerland now have financial backing from the local government.
Council on Monday approved a last-minute grant request from Summerland Minor Hockey Association to help cover the costs of some district-owned facility rentals.
SMHA president Shona Becker told council the extra space – including the curling rink dry floor and banquet room – is required to meet physical distancing requirements. The group is also renting the arena concession stand.
Becker said the grant request came late due to the ever-changing nature of COVID-19 restrictions that left the tournament in limbo until just a few weeks ago.
Council agreed to provide a $1,000 grant-in-aid to match what it gave local figure skating and curling groups during budget deliberations.
Becker said upwards of 120 players, plus parents and coaches, are expected at the tournament, which runs March 20-24. The teams vying against the host club will come from Chetwynd, Smithers, Creston, Prince George and South Okanagan.
Osoyoos is hosting its own provincial championship March 20-26 in the U-15 Tier 3