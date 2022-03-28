Five entries from the South Okanagan are included in the 40 finalists for Western Living Magazine’s 2022 Foodies of the Year awards.
“These are 40 of the tastemakers, innovators and damn-good cooks who wowed our editorial team,” the magazine said in the feature, which was published online March 25.
Western Living will pare down the list to 10 finalists and publish features in its May-June 2022 issue.
The local finalists are:
Mike Bernardo and Carole Morton (Naramata General Store, Naramata): “The former head somm at the Vij’s group joins with Morton to bring us the perfect wine country store—proper cheese, charcuterie, tough-to-find bottles.”
Ryan and Jen Hawk (Wayne and Freda, Penticton): “Is the West’s most perfect coffee shop—friendly but cool, elevated yet approachable—located in humble Penticton?”
Kenyon Family (District Wine Village, Osoyoos): “The brains behind the Okanagan’s one-stop destination have created the ability to visit 10 tasting rooms at once—from Nk’Mip to One Faith. Perfect for wine touring in a time crunch.”
Alessa Valdez (The Restaurant at Phantom Creek, Oliver): “Expectations for the jaw-dropping spectacle that is Phantom Creek are perennially high, but chef Valdez has been wowing them with the most refined, inventive (and, yes, expensive) food in the South Okanagan.”
Emily Walker (Naramata Inn, Okanagan): “Walker left several high-profile jobs in Vancouver (Four Seasons) to raise her family back in the interior and has now landed perhaps her highest-profile gig yet—curating the superlative list at Naramata Inn, where she is sussing out the most interesting wines in the Valley.”