Three local landfills and a transfer station are all operating under reduced hours for winter.
Hours at the facilities, all of which are operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, were cut at the start of December and will be added back in March 2023.
As a result, the Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton will be closed Sundays, but open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Operating hours have simply been reduced at the Oliver Landfill, which is now open weekdays from noon to 3:45 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
And the Okanagan Falls Landfill is now closed on Saturdays and only open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Finally, the Keremeos transfer station is now closed on Wednesdays, so it’s only open each Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, but open on Saturday, Dec. 24, in lieu.
All sites are closed on statutory holidays.