HED: $500K gift kicks of $10M campaign
Penticton Regional Hospital will soon be home to an expanded oncology clinic and the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has stepped up to raise $10 million.
This expansion will more than double the capacity of the existing oncology clinic.
Peter Steele, board chair of the Foundation, said: “The expansion of oncology services at Penticton Regional Hospital is very exciting news for everyone touched by cancer in the South Okanagan and Similkameen, and I am confident our generous donors will see the importance of this expansion to help us reach our fundraising goal of $10 million.”
The campaign is dubbed “Better Care. Better Outcomes” and has already received its first gift.
Essio Truant, fondly recalling his happy days with his late wife Dianne, made a $500,000 donation in celebration of their life together. Dianne passed away at PRH on May 21, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Essio passed away on March 28 of this year. Shortly before his passing, he shared these thoughts:
“I am facing the end of my life fortified by the final assistance of the Church (last rites). I have connected again with the faith of my parents and of my childhood in Trail. This brings me great peace and hope. I entrust myself and all my weaknesses and failures to the mercy of God; grateful for many blessings, friends and experiences in this city. Farewell, and I hope that we can be together again beyond the grave. A very special thank you to Dr. Sarah Broder and to Dr. John Surkan and all friends who helped pave the way to this very special day – you know who you are!”
One in two Canadians will develop a form of cancer in their lifetime, while one in four will die from the disease. It is estimated that cancer incidence will increase by approximately 30% in the Interior region over the next 20 years. The region also has the oldest population in B.C. and will continue seeing an increase in the proportion of its aging population. That’s why this campaign is so important and needed.
Please contact the SOS Medical Foundation to find out how you can be a part of this once-in-a-generation campaign, bringing much needed cancer care closer to home.
SUBHED: End of an Era
The Penticton Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary has been in existence for 93 years and what an impact they have had! Long-time supporters of the Penticton Regional Hospital and the foundation, the auxiliary made their last donation to the foundation and shared they have made the difficult decision to fold the Auxiliary. Citing aging membership and the challenge of trying to find new members, the time has come to end this era. From peak membership of 150 members, their century-long run is one to be celebrated and appreciated.
Marina Ashleigh has served on the executive for 28 years and was a member for 38 years. When asked why the auxiliary chose the hospital as the cause to support, she said, “It was an easy decision to make the hospital a priority as we felt it was a win-win for members and the community as the hospital is important to every resident.”
Decades of fundraising saw countless pancake breakfasts, tea parties, legion suppers and bingo sessions. They have since sold the bingo equipment to the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre with the hope the centre will carry on the tradition of raising funds and returning them to the community.
This week, the auxiliary delivered their final two cheques to the foundation; one dedicated to critical needs and the other to Oncology. The foundation would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the Penticton Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary for their years of support and for their inspiring legacy of caring.
Sally Ginter is the Chief Executive Officer of the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation. If you would like to donate, you may do so online at sosmedicalfoundation.com, call 250-492-9027, or send your donation via mail to SOSMF, 550 Carmi Avenue, Penticton, BC V2A 3G6.