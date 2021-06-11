Highway 97 was closed for several hours Thursday after a chain-reaction collision in Okanagan Falls.
Police were called around 4 p.m. to a report of multi-vehicle crash near Green Lake Road.
“RCMP attended and eventually determined that a Dodge Ram truck was travelling north on Highway 97 when an unknown silver car, which is still unidentified, hit the side of the Ram causing the truck to swerve and over-correct into oncoming traffic,” Mounties said in a press release.
“This caused an oncoming Ford Explorer to swerve out of the truck’s way; as a result of this maneuver, the Explorer spun out and was struck by a Chevrolet truck. In addition to these collisions the Dodge Ram lost a tire, which bounced down the highway and collided with a Ford Focus causing significant damage.”
Police say no serious injuries were reported, and anyone with information about the silver car is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.