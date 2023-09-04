Drought conditions have prompted the Penticton Indian Band to issue a drought protection order for the Shingle Creek watershed.
“As of this moment, we are restricting any and all surface water diversions from Shingle Creek and its tributaries including the irrigation of forage crops and hay production in an effort to support fish and fish habitat,” said PIB Chief Greg Gabriel in a press release Aug. 30.
Flows in the creek this summer have dropped to as low as 0.1 cubic metres per second, according to the release, which threatens the survival of fish populations.
Meanwhile, the band claims the salmon hatchery it operates adjacent to Shingle Creek isn’t part of the problem because it draws water from an aquifer and the facility “is considered an enhancement operation for sockeye and chinook salmon and will actually contribute much-needed flows near the mouth of the creek.”
There were 191 water extraction licences within the Shingle Creek watershed as of 2016, according to a profile prepared by the Okanagan Basin Water Board.
The PIB also holds licences to store water for domestic and irrigation purposes in Brent and Farleigh lakes.
The watershed has an overall area of about 300 square kilometres, and its main tributary is Shatford Creek.
As of Aug. 31, most of the B.C. Southern Interior was categorized as suffering through Level 5 drought, the highest on the five-point scale. It speaks to “exceptionally dry conditions” from which “adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are almost certain,” according to the B.C. Drought Information Portal.