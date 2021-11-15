Beat the supply chain blues!
Shop at the Summerland Community Arts Council annual arts and gift sale, Light up the Arts.
The sale began Friday and runs through Friday, Dec. 24 at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street.
The centre is open 10 a.m.- 4 pm. and closed Sundays.
The Summerland Potters Guild and Summerland Art Club are joining the Arts Council for this special seasonal event.
There is sure to be something for everyone on your list among the many unique gifts handcrafted by over 40 local artists and artisans — jewelry, books, pottery, fibre and wood arts, and much more.
The festive décor of this year’s theme, “Welcome Home for Christmas” celebrates home and family.
The Arts Council is pleased to be back in its home on Wharton Street after months of renovation.
The theme also recognizes all those who were unable to travel for Christmas 2020 due to the pandemic and hopefully will be home for the holidays this year.
Each day the name of a lucky shopper will be drawn for a handmade Christmas ornament.
On Dec. 24, the holders of three winning raffle tickets will take home special prizes just in time for Christmas.
All raffle proceeds support Arts Council programs.
Masks are required and social distancing is in effect to ensure a safe shopping experience. Holiday-themed masks are available.
For further information call 250-494-4494 or email admin@summerlandarts.com