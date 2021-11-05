A nine-metre, hand-cut metal sculpture by Penticton Indian Band artist Clint George is now on display in Okanagan College’s new Health Sciences Centre in Kelowna.
The sculpture represents the Four Food Chiefs, and depicts the Syilx Okanagan oral history on how food was given.
James Coble, Director of Student Services and Indigenization Task Force chairman at OC, says the sculpture demonstrates the school’s commitment to creating welcoming spaces for Indigenous students.
“The opportunity to create a large-scale art piece in the main entryway was presented to us at the beginning of the project, and it feels incredible to see it is now a reality,” says Coble.
“We’re excited to have such an amazing work of art so prominently displayed. One of our goals is to use expressions of Indigenous culture, like this one, as a way to initiate meaningful conversations for the benefit of all learners at Okanagan College.”
George says the art will create opportunities to explore health and wellness from an Indigenous perspective.
“When I had the opportunity to build a sculpture for the College, especially in Kelowna, I chose one of the most important stories we have, which is our Four Food Chiefs,” explains George, a Penticton Indian Band member.
“It’s very important when any image of the Four Food Chiefs goes up in the Okanagan or anywhere, that you give it an image that people are going to ask questions about and in that case, it helps teach people about who we are and where we came from.”
The sculpture spans all three stories of the Health Sciences Centre offering unique views on each floor where student study and meeting spaces are located.
At the early ideation stage, the project and its focus on the Four Food Chiefs was guided by engagement with Westbank First Nation (WFN) and the WFN Public Arts Committee.