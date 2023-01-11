A women’s group dedicated to helping others succeed in the food, beverage and hospitality world is accepting applications to its $20,000 scholarship fund.
Les Dames d’Escoffier International has approximately 2,400 members in 44 chapters around the world, including one in B.C., which is sponsoring the award.
“This year’s scholarships are particularly meaningful, given the extended impact of COVID-19 on B.C.’s food-service industry,” said organizers in a press release.
“Scholarships allow women to gain a competitive edge by furthering their education, and enabling them to pivot to other sectors of the hospitality industry as necessary to survive and thrive in these challenging times.”
Scholarships are open to anyone who identifies as a woman, at any age or stage of her career, who is looking to refine or expand her expertise at a credible educational institution of their choice anywhere in the world.
For more information or to apply, visit www.lesdames.ca.