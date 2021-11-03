A 16-unit townhouse development has been cleared to go up on an assembly of four lots in downtown Penticton.
City council on Tuesday granted the required rezoning following a public hearing. The properties involved are 726, 738, 750 and 762 Westminster Ave. W. All but one of the single-family homes on those lots have now been demolished and will be replaced by a four-plex on each site.
In addition to a rezoning, the project also required variances to increase the lot coverage from 40 to 43% and decrease the side yard setbacks from three metres to 1.2 m.
Coun. Frank Regehr, who cast the lone vote in opposition to the changes, suggested the variances have the net effect of increasing the size – and prices – of the new homes, potentially putting them out of reach of some buyers.
“As people struggle, I think, nowadays to try to find affordable homes, the variance in the bylaw allowing that works against people being able to find more affordable housing,” said Regehr. “I just find that a little bit perplexing, perhaps.”