Unvaccinated workers at a Kelowna care home where there's a COVID-19 outbreak might have been leery of being among the first to get an inoculation shot, Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
But the province's top doctor says employees at Cottonwoods on Ethel Street should realize by now that scientific and real-world evidence shows the vaccines are safe and effective.
And she's hopeful the vaccination rate among workers at the long-term care home, where 10 residents have tested positive for the virus, will rise beyond its current level of just 65%.
But she said she doesn't believe vaccination for COVID-19 should be mandatory for health-care workers at Cottonwoods or anywhere else.
"None of our vaccine programs in Canada or in B.C. are mandatory and I don't believe this one needs to be either," Henry said Thursday. "We know it's an important protection measure for us as individuals as health care workers."
The relatively low rate of vaccination among employees at Cottonwoods is an exception to the situation at other long-time care homes in B.C.
More than 90% of the almost 38,000 workers at long-term care homes across the province have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Minister Adrian Dix said.
And 96% of people living in such facilities have been vaccinated, he said.
Cottonwoods, which has 221 publicly-funded beds, was among the first long-term care homes in B.C. where vaccinations were offered to residents and staff.
Some staff may have had misgivings about the vaccine, Henry said, a position she said she understood since the immunization program was just beginning when shots were first made available to Cottonwoods' staff in December.
“Early on, people had a lot of questions, and that’s very legitimate,” Henry said.
“And we have done our best to answer those questions and increase confidence in these vaccines. They are safe; they work.”
Some health-care workers might have wondered if the vaccines would interfere with their ability to get pregnant, Henry said, or they might have been concerned about the impact on breastfeeding.
“These were all questions that were a lot more top-of-mind for people early on when we started these immunization programs,” Henry said.
Worldwide, many women who are pregnant have taken the vaccine, she said, and there have been no “safety signals” the vaccines pose a risk to them. “And we are confident they don’t have long-term effects on people’s fertility,” Henry said.
In fact, Henry said, there is an increased risk for women who are pregnant to have a “more severe” form of COVID-19 compared to the general population if they test positive for the disease.
“I encourage all health-care workers , it is important for all of us, for our own protection, but also for the protection of our communities and our families, and to show that example of support for the vaccinations, the safe and effective vaccines that we have,” Henry said.
Interior Health had offered vaccination clinics at Cottonwoods for both staff and patients in January and February.