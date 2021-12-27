Wetaskiwin, Alta.— On Dec. 24, 2021 at approximately 3 p.m., Wetaskiwin and Camrose RCMP were dispatched to a report of a father contravening a custody order and believed to have abducted his 3-year-old son Elijah NYHUS.
Wetaskiwin RCMP’s investigation indicates the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench had issued an order on Dec. 23, 2021, directing that Elijah was to be returned to his mother by 3 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2021. As indicated above, Elijah was not returned and his whereabouts still remain unknown.
Alberta RCMP have engaged the assistance of the Wetaskiwin RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) and Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), as well as the assistance of municipal police agencies throughout Alberta to exhaust efforts to locate the father and son. Wetaskiwin RCMP do not believe the child is in danger of serious harm or death and as such, have not met the criteria for an Amber Alert.
On Dec. 26, 2021, Wetaskiwin RCMP GIS obtained a warrant for the arrest 35-year-old Malin Anthony Nyhus for:
· Abduction – Contravening a custody order, Section 282(1) of the Criminal Code
· Disobeying order of the court, Section 127(1) of the Criminal Code
Wetaskiwin RCMP GIS, with the assistance of other Alberta RCMP units, are actively trying to locate this father and son. RCMP believe Malin Nyhus may be travelling to southern Alberta and possibly into British Columbia.
Malin and Elijah were last seen in Red Deer, Alta., on the evening of Dec. 24, 2021.
Elijah Nyhus is described:
· 3’5”
· Slim build
· Red Hair
· Brown eyes
· Pale skin
Malin Nyhus is described:
· 6’ - 6’3”
· 186 lbs - 230 lbs
· Medium build
· Blond Hair
· Hazel Eyes
Malin Nyhus is believed to be operating an older model 2007 White Pontiac Grand Prix displaying British Columbia license plate: LRO-91K. The license plate may have been replaced with a non-registered Alberta license plate: CKY-4592.
There is concern for Elijah’s well-being. If you have any information as to Malin or Elijah’s whereabouts, please contact the Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.