Celtic Illusion, a modern Irish dance and magic show, visit the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, April 8.
The show was created, choreographed and stars Anthony Street from Lord of the Dance fame. It combines contemporary Irish dancing with magic and illusions. Cast members have previously appeared in Lord of the Dance and Riverdance.
Founded in 2011, the show was an instant hit in Australia. More recently, Celtic Illusion toured to sold-out audiences across Canada. The SOEC show is only one of three dates in B.C.
Tickets go on sale Friday at the SOEC box office and at valleyfirstitx.com starting at $49 plus tax and applicable service charges.