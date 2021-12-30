Twenty-six people slept outside in downtown Kelowna on Tuesday. One man did not survive the night, during which temperatures plunged as low as –25 C.
Police checked on the well-being of a group of homeless people gathered near the Queensway transit exchange just before 11 p.m., and found one of them to be unresponsive.
“They immediately began life-saving measures on the man by administering CPR as well as the (anti-overdose treatment) naloxone,” Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tammy Lobb said in a release.
The 34-year-old man was taken to Kelowna General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Every day, city bylaw officers attempt to count the number of people who are spending the night outside in the downtown area. The information, which officials say is a best estimate rather than a precise count, is then relayed to social service providers.
“Twenty-six people slept outside last night,” Phillip Whatman, shelter manager for the Kelowna Gospel Mission, said Wednesday.
The Mission has 60 beds at its original Leon Avenue building, 60 more at a temporary shelter at 550 Doyle Avenue, and nine at a Kelowna motel. “All the shelters were full last night, including the mat program,” Whatman said.
By the middle of next week, the Mission hopes to have another shelter operating, in space provided by the Unitarian Church on Bertram Street.
Police and bylaw officers try everyday to connect homeless individuals with programs and services that can help them, Lobb said. “This includes finding shelter beds, assisting in the co-ordination of transportation to shelters and providing warm clothing,” she said.
“Officers within our Community Safety Unit get to know our marginalized clients who are living on the streets and they are deeply saddened with this loss,” she said.
An investigation into the man’s death, which is not considered by police to be suspicious, has been turned over to the B.C. Coroner’s Service.