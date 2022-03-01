Elected officials in Summerland have signed off on a 4% tax increase for 2022.
The hike was made official Monday as council unanimously adopted its 2022-26 financial plan.
The 2022 budget contains $365,000 from a provincial COVID-19 Safe Restart grant received in 2020, which leaves $302,000 in the bank from the original $2.7-million grant.
It will help offset a 5.9% increase in general operating expenditures that will raise that line in the budget to $17.8 million. The increase, which totals just shy of $1 million, is attributed mainly to rising contract costs, including an extra $155,000 for municipal employees and $235,000 for RCMP officers.
The owner of an average $791,000 home – up from $592,000 in 2021 – can expect to pay an extra $67 in taxes and an extra $101 in utility fees this year.
That will lift the average bill for taxes and utilities to $5,054.