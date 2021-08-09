Despite the addition of nearly 200 hundred units of social housing in the community over the past three years, Penticton’s homeless population is still increasing, according to the most recent count.
The survey pegged Penticton’s homeless population at 114 people as of April 2021, up from 108 in April 2018.
The count was conducted April 19-20 by Pathways Addictions Resource Centre in partnership with BC Housing, which provided the results to The Herald upon request.
“This information will help the province and communities better understand who is experiencing homelessness and why – and the results can inform the development of supports and services that will best help people in need, in different communities,” said BC Housing spokeswoman Sophie Carrigan Grey in an email.
“Surveys were conducted primarily by shelter staff and outreach teams instead of volunteers to ensure that people experiencing homelessness would only be in contact with people who are familiar with safety protocols.”
Of the 114 people who were homeless as of April:
– 73% had been in Penticton for at least one year.
– 63% stayed outside the night of the count, while 15% slept in a vehicle and 10% were couch surfing.
– 10% were under the age of 25, 66% were between the ages of 25 and 54, and the rest were 55 and up.
– 64% of the respondents were men, 30% were women and the balance didn’t identify as either gender.
– 31% identified as Indigenous.
– 44% said they were homeless as a result of mental health issues or addictions, 29% due to insufficient income and 25% as a result of conflict with a partner.
Since the 2018 survey, both the Burdock House and Compass Point supportive housing developments have opened with a combined 80 units, alongside affordable housing projects on Nanaimo Avenue and Backstreet Boulevard with a total of 106 suites.