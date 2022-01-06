Construction activity in Penticton rebounded to near-historic highs in 2021 with new housing accounting for the majority of it, according to year-end data released this week by the local government.
Staff at city hall last year issued a total of 920 permits for work valued at $168.3 million, well up from 731 permits worth $97.8 million in 2020.
“I see the level of construction activity in Penticton over the past year as one of the bright spots in an otherwise challenging year for our community,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, in an email Thursday.
“The development projects represented in these statistics are a reflection of the construction industry and city working collaboratively and a testament to those strong working relationships.”
Laven said he’s also proud of his staff’s work “under particularly trying circumstances. I look forward to a similarly busy 2022, with many exciting projects already in the queue.”
The 2021 total was below the $182.4 million seen in pre-pandemic 2019 and further off the record highs of $197.9 million reached in both 2016 and 2017.
Included in the 2021 permits were approvals for 449 new units of housing. The tally includes 75 new single-family homes worth $62.1 million, and 282 new homes in multi-family buildings valued at $56 million.
Commercial construction was the third-richest source of building activity but lagged way behind at a total of just $7.9 million.