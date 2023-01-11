Winners of the 2023 Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival won’t have to leave the city to compete in a provincial competition.
Festival organizers announced this week they will also be hosting the 2023 Provincial Festival of Performing Arts BC, May 28 through June 2.
The provincial event will feature winners from regional festivals, such as the Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival, which begins in March and concludes with a highlights gala on May 6 at Cleland Theatre.
Categories span nine disciplines, ranging from strings and vocal to speech arts and dance. Performers will be adjudicated by a panel of professional judges, who will also provide some feedback and coaching.
“The festival endeavors to provide a positive environment where young performers are encouraged to grow and perform. The purpose of the festival is to complement and enhance the learning/teaching process,” explained organizers in a press release.
“It provides an opportunity for students to perform their music, speech arts and dance achievements and to receive a constructive, meaningful evaluation of their performances. In doing so, the festival aims to foster and promote a lifelong interest and appreciation for music, dance and speech arts.”
Registration for the 2023 Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival closes on Jan. 23. For more information or to register, visit www.pkmf.ca.