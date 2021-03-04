Update: 12:05 p.m.
Mounties are warning they'll have officers in attendance at Friday's protest to ensure people are respecting COVID-19 health restrictions.
"The Penticton RCMP supports everyone’s right to peacefully and lawfully protest. We take an impartial stance on the motivations for this event. However, we’re reminding the organizers, and potential attendees, of the current public health orders in effect," detachment spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Thursday.
"These orders, which are aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19, explicitly prohibit organized gatherings of any scale, such as the one being promoted this weekend. Our officers have a duty to enforce these laws."
Police ask anyone with knowledge of other similar organized events to report them to the detachment by calling: 250-492-4300.
Original: 8:03 a.m.
Organizers of a rally Friday hope to give the public an advanced preview of the tent city that B.C.’s housing minister has warned could spring up in Penticton as a result of winter shelter closing.
A group that calls itself Penticton Overdose Prevention on its Facebook page is inviting people to pitch their tents in Gyro Park on Friday at 2 p.m.
“Please join us in taking a stand against the decision city council made to not extend this vital service in our community,” the group’s invitation states
“Bring down your tent and set it up in the park. Let’s show city council what the result of their decision will look like come April 1.”
The decision to which the group refers came Tuesday when council voted unanimously to deny extended a temporary use permit for the 42-bed winter shelter in operation at the old Victory Church.
In the aftermath of that decision, Housing Minister David Eby has suggested homeless people may instead choose to camp in city parks where the city will have no legal authority to evict them. Eby even said BC Housing has a stockpile of 1,000 tents and sleeping bags that’s available to supply a camp in Penticton.
Attendees at Friday’s rally are also encouraged to bring donations for the Keep The Cold Off Penticton outreach service.
“We may have 40-plus extra people living rough on the street come the end of March. Let’s make sure we have enough warm items for them,” adds the invitation.