Naramata residents facing a 12% property tax hike are getting a 2023 budget presentation of their own from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The in-person session is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Naramata Fire Hall on Lower Debeck Road.
Adrienne Fedrigo, the director for Area E (Naramata), along with RDOS finance manager Jim Zaffino will be in attendance to answer questions.
The 2023 budget, which gained preliminary approval earlier this month from the RDOS board, shows the organization’s operational budget is poised to rise from $42.5 million in 2022 to $46.3 million in 2023, while its total tax requisition is set to climb from $22.1 million to $24 million.
As drafted, the budget shows the owner of an average residential property in Naramata would see her tax bill climb from about $1,500 to $1,700 annually.