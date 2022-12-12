Lights will start twinkling at Discovery House this coming Saturday night.
The men’s addiction recovery program caps off its Shed the Light on Addiction fundraiser with a special community celebration at 633 Winnipeg St.
In advance, Discovery House is soliciting $10 donations to turn on a single bulb or $250 to turn on an entire strand.
The non-profit is looking to raise $153,300 to subsidize four 90-day treatment beds, which could help upwards of 20 people over the year ahead.
Saturday’s event kicks off at 4 p.m. with hot drinks, treats and tours of Discovery House, followed at 5 p.m. by speakers, a visit from Santa Clause and the light-up ceremony.
For more information, visit www.discoveryhouserecovery.com or call 250-490-3076.