Two city councillors sparred Tuesday over the expansion of paid parking in downtown Penticton.
The brief exchange between Couns. James Miller and Katie Robinson came as two delegates from the Downtown Penticton Association fielded questions about the group’s proposal to raise the levy it charges members.
Miller, who took office following the June 2021 byelection and just a few months after the city expanded the downtown area subject to paid parking and raised the price from $1.25 to $2 per hour, wanted to know how the change has affected merchants.
“Judging from the response that you’re getting from your membership, how popular would you say the paid parking changes have been over the past year and a half?” Miller asked the DPA delegation.
“Sorry, but point of order. That’s not on the agenda,” said Robinson, before the DPA delegation could respond.
In reply, Miller noted one of the DPA delegates had just explained how other planned changes to the levy system are meant to help “the little guys.”
“I think that (paid parking) is a challenge that they face and I believe you’re out of order, Coun. Robinson,” snapped Miller.
Coun. Frank Regher, who chaired that portion of the meeting after Mayor John Vassilaki recused himself, sided with Robinson.
“I think for clarification that the discussion over helping the little guy was referenced very specifically to the DPA levy and how that’s distributed between the larger properties and smaller properties, but simply within the DPA discussion that we’re having here,” said Regehr.
“I think it’s a fair interpretation to say that downtown parking in this discussion is not part of the discussion whether this bylaw should go forward or not.”
“Thank you for the clarification from the chair,” said Miller.
Lynn Allin, the DPA’s executive director, didn’t respond to an offer from The Herald on Wednesday to answer Miller’s question.
The DPA’s request is to build in 3.5% annual increases over the next five years to the levy that’s automatically applied to approximately 700 properties in the city centre in order to fund the DPA’s business promotion activities.
The current agreement, which expires April 30, 2022, charges downtown property owners $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed value to a maximum of $2,888 per year.
The DPA is also looking to raise the cap on individual properties from $2,888 to $12,000 to wring more cash out of high-value sites like banks and credit unions.
City staff recommended going forward with the proposal following a 30-day period during which DPA members could block the change with a petition signed by at least 50% of affected property owners who hold at least 50% of affected property values.
Council voted 3-2 against that recommendation, with Couns. Julius Bloomfield and Robinson opposed, Coun. Judy Sentes absent, and Mayor John Vassilaki having recused himself due to his downtown property holdings.
Coun. Campbell Watt then put forward a new motion, which was accepted unanimously, and effectively reverses the approval process by requiring the DPA to show it has backing from at least 50% of affected property owners who hold at least 50% of affected property values.
That approach is similar to one required of Travel Penticton last year when it sought to raise the hotel tax from 2% to 3%.
“Maybe it doesn’t seem a big deal, but for at least the sake of consistency and process…I think we should appropriately follow that same process in this circumstance,” said Watt.