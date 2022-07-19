Kelowna city councillor Loyal Wooldridge will seek a second term in office.
In announcing his re-election campaign, Wooldridge said his top priorities include public safety, housing, transportation, and the environment.
“I’ve heard from people that they don’t feel safe. I’ve heard from businesses that they are frustrated,” Wooldridge said in a Monday release.
“The times ahead will demand brave decisions and clear direction to focus on results. Most importantly, this election needs to draw attention to increased efforts the city should make to address housing, transportation, and environmental issues,” he said.
Wooldridge first ran for office in October 2018. He finished eighth, with 6.83% of the vote. All seven incumbents were re-elected.
Woolridge made history as the city’s first openly gay candidate elected to city council.
Mohini Singh is the only other incumbent city councillor to have so far declared their intention to seek re-election. Ryan Donn has said he will not seek re-election.
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has also not said whether he will seek a third term.