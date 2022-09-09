After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival returns.
The three-day music festival begins today at 3 p.m. and continues through Sunday afternoon at venues including the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, SS Sicamous and Orchard House.
“We often run into people on the streets who say, ‘thank you,’ they’re so looking forward to coming,” said society president Michael Campbell.
Many music festivals across B.C. folded due to having to stop for two years. Killing Jazzfest was never a consideration, Campbell declares.
“If it’s worth having, it’s worth having. There were challenges from stopping for two years, some bands have lost members and we’ve had some people with U.S. travel issues, but we’re doing OK.”
Festival organizers have received calls and messages from as far away as Florida and California. As well, there’s a group of more than 50 people who come annually from Courtenay.
This year’s line-up includes: Black Swan Classic Jazz Band, Gator Nation, Professor Cunningham and His Old School, Tom Rigney and Flambeau, Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings, Groovus featuring Holland, Coots and Pikal, Sonny Leyland’s Boogie Four, Dave Bennett Quartet, Holy Crow Jazz Band, and local favourite’s the South Okanagan Big Band.
Professor Cunningham, making their Penticton debut, is out of New York City and will have
special sets showcasing the music of Bobby Darin, Count Basie and New Orleans.
Groovus, an all-star trio from California consisting of Brian Holland, Danny Coots and Steve Pikal is assured to “blow your socks off,” Campbell promises.
Musical styles offered are “HOT” jazz meaning big band, ragtime, swing, zydeco, Dixieland and some rockabilly.
An all-access, three-day pass is available for $120 at valleyfirsttix.ca or in person from the South Okanagan Events Centre box office. Individual day passes are also available.
There’s a discount for ages 18 and under accompanied by an adult.
The festival also offers two affordable options.
An outreach is scheduled for today at 2 p.m. at Princess Margaret Secondary School featuring Gator Nation.
On Sunday morning from 9-10 a.m., Marilyn Keller of Black Swan will be showcased in a gospel show at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. This is free to attend.
The festival also provides some comp tickets to care facilities for patients and their caregivers.
Depending on your own version of history this is either the 26th annual (if you don’t count the COVID-cancelled years) or the 24th festival.
The event is operated with the cooperation of 120 volunteers including Campbell’s wife, Beth.
Campbell, who recently celebrated a milestone birthday, said he hopes a successor can be found to keep the festival operating for another 24 years.
On the net: pentasticjazz.ca