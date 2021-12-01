The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
7:39 a.m. Okanagan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:43 a.m. Queen Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:29 a.m. Maple Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
11:24 a.m. Road 2, Oliver. Assist other agency.
11:58 a.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Alarm.
1:37 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
2 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:01 p.m. Warren Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
2:37 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Rescue lock-in.
5:35 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
5:38 p.m. 7th Street, Keremeos. Alarm.
6:17 p.m. 6th Avenue, Keremeos. Alarm.
6:32 p.m. Scott Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
9:05 p.m. 6th Avenue, Keremeos. Alarm.
11:57 p.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.
Wednesday
3:29 a.m. Solly Road, Summerland. Wildfire
3:46 a.m. Similkameen Road, Princeton. Alarm.