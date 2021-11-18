Kailyn Brown, an immensely gifted, energetic and altruistic Grade 11 student at Penticton Secondary School, is Rotary Student of the Month for November.
The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise honoured Brown at a recent meeting, applauding her exceptional leadership and service accomplishments, while excelling in scholastics and the performing arts.
Born and raised in Penticton, Brown is the youngest of three children in a cohesive family. She has been well-tutored at home in life skills helpful to promoting self-fulfillment and public service.
First and foremost, Brown has been a tireless workhorse in Pen-Hi’s vibrant leadership program beginning in Grade 9 when she assisted in organizing a Bus Driver Appreciation Day. She also took part in the Teacher Appreciation event by handing out home-baked goods and coffee to the staff.
Last year’s major fundraising efforts in the local high schools proved particularly challenging when the COVID-19-mandated health restrictions forced the students to pivot quickly and merge their two traditional drive-thru fundraisers, 10,000 Tonight food collection and Toys for Tots to Teens, into a single mega drop-off campaign, called Penticton Provides.
Brown with classmate, Anna Lopez, played a crucial role in co-organizing the sorting and distribution of the 1,845 toys collected. By ensuring that the needs of such partner organizations as Boys and Girls Club, Dragonfly Pond, and Ooknakane Friendship Centre were met, they were instrumental in making the Christmas campaign a smashing success.
Unfortunately, the COVID restrictions also led to cancellation of the annual Cross-City Challenge matches between Pen-Hi and Maggie’s basketball and volleyball intercollegiate teams. To fill the void in this healthy interschool rivalry and build a sense of intercity school comradery, Brown collaborated with her counterparts at Maggie to hold a joint School Spirit Week last spring.
To enhance the cohesive fabric of Pen-Hi’s student body, Brown also organized several other Spirit Weeks, including one in December when students came to school each day dressed in a different costume symbolic of the festive season (i.e., reindeer antlers).
Brown and Lopez spent the week before school began this fall cleaning the courtyard and refreshening the bulletin boards. This month they are spearheading this year’s Toys for Tots to Teens campaign, with plans to introduce a drive-thru breakfast as an added enticement for residents to drop off their donations.
One of Brown’s earliest memories was watching her older sister, Richelle, train at the Even Dance Studio. With her mother’s strong encouragement, she too enrolled in the studio’s acclaimed program at age 3, and her infectious passion for dance has been a big part of her life ever since.
While lyrical and tap are her favorite dance styles, she also takes weekly one-hour lessons in acro, musical theatre, ballet, jazz and hip-hop. She also teaches five 30-min preschool classes and five 45-min hip-hop classes, including one with special needs students, aged 6-10 years, with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and other sensory-processing conditions.
Brown finds teaching preschoolers especially gratifying as she can follow their progress and, as one of their first dance teachers, be able to leave a positive impression on them. She feels privileged to work with sensory-sensitive students, as dance class often represents their first participation in any structured recreational activity. Brown looks forward to dance sessions as “a time to relax at the end of my day and just to be myself and focus solely on the moves and music.”
Even Dance Studio owner and chief instructor Eve Noonan said, “Kailyn’s lives a hectic life. Her typical school day entails rising early for leadership meetings at Pen-Hi, attending classes until 3 p.m. and coming to teach and take dance classes for 2-3 hours. Sometimes, she first goes to check on her grandmother or attend to home chores before coming to the studio. Kailyn exhibits patience, caring and kindness well beyond her years. You could not possibly find a better choice for SOM. I love this amazing young lady like she was my very own.”
Despite her busy extramural schedule, Brown excels scholastically, having maintained a straight grade A average since Grade 9. In Grade 10, she recorded a 92.8% average while carrying a demanding course load including science 10, pre-calculus 10, French 10 and literary studies 10. She especially enjoys the elective courses as she can gain insight into diverse, specialized topics, such as media design in grade 9 and photography next semester.
Law studies teacher Patrick Belbin said,“Kailyn is a top student with great work habits. She is very inquisitive and asks penetrating questions when leading discussions on difficult legal cases. Always smiling and cheerful, she often lends a hand to help struggling students.”
Pen-Hi counsellor Brandy Redford said, “Kailyn is just a wonderful human being who strives to excel with a kind heart. I have watched her grow to become an excellent dance instructor who is adored by her young students. She meets a challenge head on regardless of its formidable nature. Always smiling, always planning — especially her educational future. She is absolutely deserving of this award!”
Vice-principal Bo Boxall added, “Kailyn is an infectiously dedicated, industrious and charismatic leader in our school. As an aside, she is also a great dance instructor to my son.”
For relaxation, Brown plays with all three family members on the Valley First One-Hit Wonders team in the Penticton Mixed Slo-Pitch League and with her mom and Richelle on the local Serves You Right volleyball team. She thoroughly enjoys both sports as she “gets to spend precious time with family while staying active.”
Upon graduation, Brown plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree towards becoming a pediatric nurse.
This career path seems fitting given her engaging and empathetic nature; intense drive and dedication; and skill set — patience, creativity and enthusiasm — conducive to working with children.
Student of the Month is a Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise project. The award aims to recognize outstanding students for unique achievement in scholastics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, leadership, and service to others.