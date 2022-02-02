Organizers of the 97 South Song Sessions festival announced Wednesday the inclusion of three-time Juno Award winner Kim Mitchell to its already impressive roster of songwriters.
Mitchell, who hails originally from Sarnia, Ont., won the Juno Award for Album of the Year in 1986 for "Shakin' Like A Human Being," which included his signature song "Patio Lanterns." Prior to his successful solo career in the mid-1980s, Mitchell was the frontman of the Canadian band Max Webster. More recently, Mitchell collaborated with The Barenaked Ladies on a remake of the Max Webster song, "Diamonds."
The festival runs July 21-23 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and weekend passes range in price from $180 to $375 for VIP access.
For tickets and other information visit: SOEC.ca or 97southsongsessions.com