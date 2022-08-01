Capt. Marc-Andre Plante the pilot of the Number 2 Snowbird returns to his jet after arriving Monday afternoon at the Penticton Regional Airport.
featured
Snowbirds arrive
- Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Acquittal in Osoyoos manslaughter case
- 50 BC Wildfire personnel on scene at Keremeos Creek fire
- Hotel closed following fire
- Developer’s dock plan sunk – again
- Chamber adding code of conduct for business awards
- Drowning in the Okanagan taking a tragic toll
- Penticton firm tapped to build Summerland solar project
- Look, it's the Snowbirds
- Public not privy to terms of Vees’ new deal
- Old lightning strike sparks new wildfire