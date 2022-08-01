Snowbirds

Capt. Marc-André Plante the Number 2 Snowbird pilot walks back to his jet following the teams arrival Monday at Penticton Regional Airport. This photo was taken Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 in Penticton.

 Mark Brett

Capt. Marc-Andre Plante the pilot of the Number 2 Snowbird returns to his jet after arriving Monday afternoon at the Penticton Regional Airport.