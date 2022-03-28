Across Canada, the rising cost of living means more people are having to turn to food banks to help keep themselves and their families fed. At the same time, food banks are also coping with rising costs in many key aspects of their own operations.
Loblaw Companies Limited is stepping up to help through the annual Spring Food Drive that launches this week. Loblaw grocery stores across Canada, including the Wholesale Club and Real Canadian Superstore locations in Penticton, will be collecting donations of food and funds for two weeks beginning March 31 through to the Easter weekend.
In Penticton, food and cash donations will be directed to the local Salvation Army Food Bank.
The company’s 2021 Holiday Food Drive last December generated over $2.1 million in in-store cash donations and more than 900,000 kilograms of food across Canada. In B.C. alone, the haul was $165,000 and 87,000 kilograms of food.