Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff narrowly won re-election in the first seriously contested mayoral race since she first ran in 2014.
She defeated Dustin Sikora, a relative newcomer to the town who ran a strong campaign but couldn’t overcome the power of incumbency.
McKortoff received 1,109 votes to Sikora’s 972.
A relieved McKortoff said shortly after the results were announced: “I’m happy to do this for another four years. … It was a much closer race than it had been (in past elections).”
Sikora ran as head of the Osoyoos First slate, which also included three candidates for the four seats on town council.
Two of them were successful: Johnny Cheong received 1,554 votes and Zach Poturica garnered 1,510.
Two incumbent councillors, Myers Bennett and Jim King, retained their seats with 1,196 and 1,212 votes respectively.
Sikora said following the announcement: “I’m just happy with the campaign we ran. We’ve got some smart young guys on council. … I think they’re going to do just fine.”
Wes Grieve, the third Osoyoos First candidate received 1,062 votes and perennial gadfly Sy Murseli got 528.