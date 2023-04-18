B.C.’s police watchdog is recommending an RCMP officer be charged with a driving offence in connection with an incident last summer in Okanagan Falls.
The officer was behind the wheel of a police vehicle that collided with a civilian pickup truck around 7 p.m. on July 10, 2022, near the intersection of Maple Street and 10th Avenue, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
Two people in the pickup truck were injured and sent to hospital for treatment.
After probing the matter, the IIO has determined “reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed a driving offence,” and will now forward a report to the BC Prosecution Services for consideration of charges.
The statement, which makes clear it’s all the IIO is prepared to say about the matter,
does not identify the officer by name or gender, and does not specify whether the offence in question falls under the Criminal Code or Motor Vehicle Act.