Sitting in his West Kelowna home, watercolour artist Garry Hensel just can’t take his eyes off one of his favourite paintings called Massingills.
It’s not just that the 76-year-old admires his own work. It’s because he has not seen it for about four decades and not for a good reason.
Just as Hensel was starting his career as an artist, he says he met the owner of an art gallery and picture framing business in downtown Kelowna.
“Over the span of a few years, we became really good friends. He put on a couple of shows for me, promoted my work in the gallery, did all my framing for me and we got along good,” Hensel said.
“One evening, he showed up at the house and informed me he was heading to Toronto. He said he was thinking of opening up a gallery there and was wondering if I wanted to send a few pieces of art with him to show to a few galleries,” Hensel recalled.
“I thought ‘Wow, Toronto.’ I looked at it as an opportunity to display my art, packed up five paintings and he said ‘I’ll see you in a couple of weeks.’ I never heard from him since.”
His first indication that something wasn’t right came just after his so-called friend had left for Toronto.
“A few days later, I put up a sign in the yard with my name on it, promoting my art. A couple of weeks later, this lady comes down the street carrying something wrapped up in a blanket. She’s all excited. She says to me ‘I don’t believe you live here’ and unwraps the blanket she’s carrying. Here, she has one of the pictures that I had given to this so-called friend. I knew then that I had been scammed.”
The woman told him she bought it from his friend (apparently before he left for Toronto) so Hensel went to a lawyer and the RCMP but was told there was nothing much he do about it.
He even contacted the gallery owner’s mother who lived in Kelowna but she couldn’t reach the dealer. “I just didn’t bother with it after that. I just took it for what it was – this friend of mine, this scumbag, stole stuff off of me. After a while, I just kind of forgot about it,” Hensel said.
Then in 2022, a woman from 100 Mile House called asking if he was Garry Hensel, the artist.
“When l told her I was, she said that she had a picture of mine that her mother owned. Apparently, her mother was going into a retirement home and didn’t have room for it. They didn’t really want the painting and they were wondering if I wanted it.”
Hensel suggested the daughter send a photo and she complied.
“I was almost speechless when l saw it. It just floored me. Here it was one of the pictures that he had taken from me,” said Hensel.
Unfortunately, the daughter didn’t have any idea where her mother had purchased it.
“Of course, she was selling it so I gave her $250. I just thought it was so cool. I just thought this was so crazy after all this time that I got that picture back,” Hensel said.
“I’ve never come across any other ones. I was quite in shock. When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it because that particular picture was the one that popped into my mind in the last little while. I grew up in a little town out in Saskatchewan near the Alberta border. I painted this picture in 1983. It’s an old house situated in Empress, Alberta. It almost sat on the border. If you walked across the street, you were in Alberta,” he added.
“I’m still happier than hell that I got it back, especially that one,” Hensel said. “That was the one that bothered me the most because it was a lot more personal than all the other ones. Fate is kind of funny sometimes. Finally after 39 years, I got one of my pictures back. Life’s good. I don’t suppose I’ll ever see another one but that one is enough.”
Hensel has been painting for the past 44 years.
“Even when I went to school, I always liked to draw. I just kept at it and kept at it,” Hensel said.
His current work is displayed on his Facebook page.