A chaotic scene that played out on a roadside near Keremeos almost three years ago neared a conclusion Monday with a pair of guilty pleas in B.C. Supreme Court.
Brendalynn Carissa Hubick, 21, admitted to impaired driving causing bodily harm and impaired driving in connection with the incident July 2, 2018.
Circumstances of the offences were read into the court record by Crown counsel John Swanson.
Swanson said Hubick was behind the wheel of a 2017 Chevrolet Sonic car that had been stopped by an RCMP officer around 8 p.m. on the night in question on a highway pull-out near Keremeos.
She had two other women and two men as passengers, and everyone was eventually ordered out of the car.
As the officer tried to arrest one of the men, the three women got back into the car and sped off with Hubick at the wheel for approximately 500 to 1,000 metres before crashing.
“At the time, Ms. Hubick was heavily impaired by alcohol,” said Swanson.
“She drove the vehicle off the road, the vehicle went into the ditch, the vehicle rolled over.”
The two female passengers both suffered lacerations and required medical attention, while Hubick was arrested and taken to the Keremeos RCMP detachment.
Once at the police station, she gave two breath samples that showed a blood-alcohol content twice the legal limit for driving, according to Swanson.
Hubick will be sentenced at a later date pending completion of pre-sentencing reports, including one that will delve into her Indigenous background.