Acting editor’s note: Welcome to the final installment in our Q&A series with Penticton city council candidates. Responses were limited to 100 words and appear unedited. Today’s question: Canadian Horizons is planning to take a third swing at developing its property at 1050 Spiller Rd. What, if any, residential development do you think is appropriate there and why?
CAMPBELL WATT
As mentioned, I feel that currently the appropriate development there is what we have outlined in our OCP. This however is why we should be updating portions of the OCP each time it is needed and not become stale or out of date. We received considerable feedback regarding this development and that should be reflected in the current OCP so developers know what the community wants before moving forward.
SHANNON STEWART
I am very concerned about this entire proposal and feel that it has not been sufficiently researched in order to move ahead with any development that will address all of the concerns of the existing community. Further exploration and an impact assessment will be necessary to ensure public confidence is met, and that the risks to infrastructure and environmental considerations are mitigated.
LARRY SCHWARZENBERGER
Penticton’s Official Community Plan provides guidelines with regard to zoning and the OCP designation for this property. If Canadian Horizons brings forward a development that follows the zoning and OCP designation with no variances or changes, their project could go forward.
DAVINDER SANDHU
In my opinion I will be in favour of it only if the concerns of the community are satisfied in public consultation.
KATIE ROBINSON
I strongly believe the current zoning of Country Residential is the only & best zoning for this area. We must jealously protect that which makes our city so unique. I have consistently and repeated voted against this development due to the overwhelming negative impact it would have on our community. I have heard loudly and clearly, that our citizens do not want this type of development on such a sensitive & pristine area of land. It is in direct contravention to our own OCP that states “we must protect our natural environment”, and prevent urban sprawl.
FRANK REGEHR
Clear cut scarring and inadequately designed storm water drainage at recent developments in Naramata have raised concerns that if development occurs at 1050 Spiller Road problems are destined for repeat. The Canadian Horizons property does have many challenges including environmental, hydrological and First Nations concerns. The two proposals to date included developer paid infrastructure which should continue as a requirement if development is to happen, even low density. Every project proposal should receive a fair assessment of these and all pertinent factors. I would be prepared to consider approving development at 1050 Spiller Road if requirements can be met.
KATIE O’KELL
I think responsible development is important for our city’s growth and vitality. We do not need more multi-million dollar homes, we need more affordable homes for the working families and seniors. Tearing down our beautiful forests to build large unaffordable homes seems foolish to me. But creating affordable dwellings that people will live in year round as they work and contribute to our city is worthwhile. In my opinion, new large developments need to address the actual needs of our community, and not just the pocketbooks of their investors.
JAMES MILLER
Amazingly, the “third swing” at developing this property” is already in place, announced by staff at our last council meeting. Any development at 1050 Spiller Road needs to respect First Nations concerns, and not involve significant future infrastructure maintenance costs to Penticton. Due to climate change, geotechnical issues and PIB opposition, all of which have happened since the developer purchased the property, I can envision 1050 Spiller being removed from Penticton’s Future Growth areas. A legal opinion should be sought about whether or not a Council is obligated to approve a project simply because it fits the zoning bylaw.
WAYNE LLEWELLYN
We will have to wait until new plans are submitted. Until then, the tireless work of citizens to create the vision for the 2019 OCP, identify efficient land uses and infrastructure and environmental protection should be respected. Let’s manage growth according to our Official Community Plan and not overload existing infrastructure. When you build too densely, manhole covers get blown off storm sewers during storms, costly unplanned changes to traffic patterns are needed to alleviate congestion and so on. Let’s commit to avoiding environmentally sensitive areas, be certain of no geologic and flood hazards on steep slopes and so forth.
HELENA KONANZ
The streets in Penticton need serious upgrading. All of us have been trapped in traffic jams on Government Street and Eckhardt Ave and know that our infrastructure has not kept up with our growing population. Projects like the Spiller Road and Wiltse developments are important because we are in a housing crisis. Yet the infrastructure that leads to these developments has not kept up with the influx of people moving into Penticton. I support a smaller development on Spiller Road, maximum 100 homes, but I also believe we need to address the real problem: our aging roads and infrastructure.
NICK KRUGER
ANDREW JAKUBEIT
Growth is inevitable and there is a need for housing. While the initial proposal had heavy density I feel 100 lots is better than 300 as initially submitted. We have the landfill carved into the hillside and current zoning already allows for trailer parks so what would you rather see? The bigger issue is the engineering plan to ensure mudslides like up the road don’t happen or that there is a landscape plan to ensure greenery instead of rock and concrete retaining walls. We need a diverse array of housing stock, so I’m curious what changes are forthcoming.
LINDSEY HALL
The public has already spoken more than once on the Spiller Road development issue. They don’t want it because of where it is. Unless there has been miscommunication or if only a minority of the public has responded to the issue, I would act according to the public’s desire. One concern I have is that no one has seemingly determined what population our water supply can support in Penticton.
RYAN GRAHAM
I know that this community is unique as it sits between two beautiful lakes, are neighbors on the PIB on one side and a mountain on the other. We need homes and housing now! Balance, we need to find balance and build homes for all demographics in this community from our seniors to our young families, I'm a renter myself I firsthand have experienced a shortage of rentals in this community! I have seen businesses/Hospital etc all struggling retain staff due to the shortage of rentals, in this community we need to build, we need to build today.
ISAAC GILBERT
Penticton must focus its efforts on affordable housing and not luxury homes which burden the city economically is my belief. However, with this project specifically the Penticton Indian Band has already expressed concerns and a desire to not see it proceed. We need to respect their wishes and not proceed with development that does not have their consent. Penticton City Council must advance meaningful reconciliation efforts with the indigenous groups on whose lands where we sit. This means genuinely listening to their input, I’m committed to continuing to listen and further the City’s work with our indigenous community in decision-making.
AMELIA BOULTBEE
Canadian Horizons is making another application based on the existing zoning. Ideally, this property would be a mid size density neighborhood with wildlife corridors, additional buffer zones from the landfill and from adjoining properties, and would provide a boost to public infrastructure through road, sewer and water upgrades. Unfortunately, all this site represents now is a lost opportunity. We could have worked with the developer to come up with a proposal that would benefit all taxpayers, but since we failed to do that, now they are moving ahead without collaboration with the city. It’s a shame.