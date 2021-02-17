Local politicians are now howling for after-hours veterinary care in Penticton.
City council voted unanimously Tuesday to send a letter to the head of the College of Veterinarians of B.C. urging the group to work with its members here to establish emergency service.
The request came from Keith Boswell, who addressed council behalf of a new group called South Okanagan After Hours Pet Care
“If your dog or your cat gets sick in the middle of the night, your only option is to drive your pet to Kelowna, provided you have transportation there,” said Boswell.
“There are a number of heartbreaking situations where lack of local pet care has turned into tragedy. Community mental health is of primary concern. Pets are a cherished member of the family, and a great remedy for someone who suffers loneliness or depression – especially our seniors.”
Boswell said his group has already sent letters to local vets asking for help arranging a new emergency service, which “could be anything from a fully equipped emergency clinic to local triage, stabilization or pain management.”
However, “We have not received a positive response in terms of that, and we’re asking the veterinarians to continue to leave the door open so we can have further discussions.”
Boswell’s group is also encouraging members of the public to join the effort by sending messages to Dr. Jane Pritchard, interim registrar of the College of Veterinarians of B.C., by email to jpritchard@cvbc.ca or regular mail to Suite 201 - 10991 Shellbridge Way, Richmond, B.C., V6X-3C6.