Two more people have volunteered their services to the board of the South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre.
The agency hosted its annual general meeting June 23 and saw Jean Sveinson and Tracy Van Raes elected to its board as directors. They join president Mike Potgieter, treasurer Laura Turnbull, secretary Jo Charnock, and fellow directors Lana Sanghara and Shaun Ironstone.
“They bring different skill sets, both of which will be beneficial to the SOSVC,” said Potgieter of the newcomers in a press release.
“Jean, amongst many other skills, brings strong administration and coaching abilities, while Tracy has extensive experience representing and being engaged with volunteerism in our community. Both will compliment and be assets to our board.”
To browse current volunteer opportunities, register for help or get more information about the SOS Volunteer Centre, visit www.volunteercentre.info.