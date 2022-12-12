New volunteers are being sought to help run the Naramata Emergency Support Services program.
The program is overseen by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which has issued a call for assistance.
“ESS volunteers support their communities during times of need and help preserve the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of those impacted by an emergency. ESS volunteers connect evacuees with temporary resources such as clothing, food, and shelter,” explained the RDOS in a press release.
“The Naramata ESS program is looking for volunteers who have a valid driver’s licence, reliable transportation, and are willing to respond to calls at all hours. ESS volunteers are empathetic, treat everyone with respect, and have strong communication skills. Volunteers also need to pass a criminal record check.”
ESS training is provided at no cost to volunteers, and courses are offered online through the Justice Institute of B.C. Courses can be completed at users’ own pace and provide volunteers with the knowledge and skills they need to assist during times of need.
For more information, visit www.rdos.bc.ca and look for the volunteer opportunities tab at the top of the home page, or contact RDOS emergency program manager Sean Vaisler at 250-490-4218 or by email at svaisler@rdos.bc.ca.