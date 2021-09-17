A woman who nearly $11,000 from an Oliver school’s parent advisory council was sentenced Friday to the equivalent of three years’ probation, despite the Crown calling for jail time in a case that “casts a cloud” over other volunteer-driven groups.
“The anger, hurt and disappointment of (Belinda) Yorke’s former colleagues in the PAC and the parents of children at Oliver Elementary School is understandable… but understanding their concerns – and honouring their concerns – does not displace the duty of the court to apply the principles of sentencing by considering all options for sentencing that Canadian law provides,” said Justice Harry Slade in his decision, which was delivered in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton.
Yorke, 49, pleaded guilty to a single count of theft over $5,000 by misappropriating funds over a period of about 1/12 years that ended in January 2018, when another member of the PAC executive discovered money was missing.
Crown counsel John Swanson said Yorke was elected as PAC treasurer in June 2016 and granted access to two accounts: one for general operating purposes and the other for proceeds from provincial gaming grants.
Swanson said Yorke made out cheques drawn on the general account to herself and her husband totalling $8,188 and also pocketed $2,508 from various cash-based fundraisers, such as hot dog sales.
At first, she was able to cover her tracks by simply lying to the PAC executive and not providing financial statements, but was ultimately caught when one of her colleagues obtained bank records and discovered the scheme.
After the matter was reported to police, a pair of forensic audits turned up evidence of “additional irregularities” that suggest Yorke pilfered as much as $17,000, according to Swanson.
He called for a jail sentence of six to 12 months to deter others who might be tempted to follow Yorke’s lead.
“This type of incident casts a cloud over the good work done by many honest volunteers doing their best to promote the welfare of children in our province,” said Swanson.
“In our submission, it is important for the court to send a very strong message to Ms. Yorke and to the community at large that abusing a position of trust in order to steal from these organizations will be dealt with harshly.”
In reply, defence counsel Michael Patterson pointed to his client’s guilty plea, lack of a prior criminal record, poor health, limited income and single-parent status to support his recommendation of a conditional sentence of house arrest.
“This court does not need to impose a jail sentence to send a message to the community or to send a message to Ms. Yorke,” said Patterson.
“Yes, this is a breach of trust, but the circumstances of the offender must be taken into consideration.”
Patterson also argued Yorke has already paid a steep price in the community, which now treats her like a “pariah.”
Yorke, whose main source of income is a disability pension, expressed remorse for her actions when given the chance to address the court, but said the reasons she stole the money “don’t seem to be relevant anymore.”
“There will never be forgiveness and I will never move on from it,” she added.
In his rationale for deciding against jail time, Justice Slade cited a handful of letters from Yorke’s doctors who stated prison would be “potentially life-threatening” for Yorke given her serious health problems, including fibromyalgia, diabetes and bipolar disorder.
“I want to emphasize once again that the circumstances of an offender are not taken account of to somehow excuse the conduct,” said Slade, “but to offer some insight, some explanation into how such a thing could have occurred for a person with no previous criminal involvement, no previous criminal record.”
Yorke will serve the next two years under a conditional sentence order to be followed by one year of probation. Terms of both orders simply require Yorke to abide by the law and obtain counselling as directed. She’s not subject to any curfews typical of house arrest.
The judge also ordered Yorke to apologize to the PAC and pay full restitution, but did not attach a deadline to do so given Yorke’s personal finances are “bordering on poverty.”