Following a virtual meeting with residents of the fire-stricken B.C. Interior, the leader of the federal NDP announced Thursday a $3-billion commitment to help communities become better prepared for disasters resulting from climate change.
“Families in B.C. are watching their homes burn to the ground and wondering if this is the new normal,” said Jagmeet Singh in a press release.
The money, to be spread out over four years if the NDP forms government after the Sept. 20 election, would help fund programs like FireSmart, according to Richard Cannings, who represents the party in the riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
“I’ve been advocating for this in the House of Commons for years for federal funding – really meaningful federal funding – across Canada to help communities do this work,” said Cannings in an interview.
Those communities include Anarchist Mountain near Osoyoos, where residents were evacuated in August due to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire.
People there are “very, very keen” to get on the FireSmart program to mitigate the risk wildfires pose to their homes, said Cannings, but lack the resources to do it.
“They have enough funding to call a meeting and hand out brochures and that’s about it,” he said.
“What they need is funding to do the actual work and plan, say, the (forest) thinning operations that need to go on.”
As an added bonus, continued Cannings, such thinning work would provide jobs for forestry workers and generate wood fibre for mills.
“The BC Wildfire Service is the best in the world as far as fighting fires, but they are stretched thin in years like this. They do a great job, but the federal government has to step up with help in the long term,” said Cannings.
The $3-billion commitment, which would flow through an existing program of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, isn’t included in the NDP’s election platform.
Cannings said there is no specific plan to fund the promise, other than by prioritizing it at budget time and raising revenue by doing things like ending subsidies to companies that extract fossil fuels and ensuring the ultra-rich pay their fair share of taxes.
“Budgets are all about priorities,” said Cannings.
“For instance, the federal government gave $750 billion to banks at the start of the pandemic to help with their liquidity. We think that was absolutely over the top.”
Climate adaptation also figures in the other main parties’ plans.
The Liberals platform includes $500 million to train 1,000 new community-based firefighters and promises to build a low-cost flood insurance program and Canada’s first-ever National Adaptation Strategy by the end of 2022.