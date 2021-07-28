Upwards of 2,400 volunteers are needed for a pair of key athletic events coming to Penticton in September – and organizers are making it easy to sign up.
Both the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan and Subaru Ironman Canada will have stations set up to register volunteers during the Pedal Penticton event set for Sunday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Gyro Park.
“Some of my fondest memories involve seeing our community come together to host these important events. Our volunteers have the skills and experience to make these events successful,” said Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“I encourage the army of volunteers to dust off their T-shirts, come down to Pedal Penticton and sign up to support these events and Penticton’s economic recovery.”
Granfondo is scheduled for Sept. 19 and needs 400 volunteers. The event was cancelled in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
Ironman is scheduled for Sept. 26 and requires 2,000 volunteers. It will mark the first Ironman triathlon in Penticton since 2012.
Pedal Penticton will coincide with the grand opening of the first sections of the lake-to-lake cycling route. For more information, visit www.penticton.ca/cycling.