Ten local athletes with virtual springs in their feet are getting set to bounce to an international competition in the U.S. this summer.
All are members of the Penticton-based Black Widow Rope Spinners competitive jump rope team, who punched their tickets to the International Jump Rope Union World Championships in Colorado Springs after qualifying at a national event in Nova Scotia in May.
“It's an exciting year, because other than myself, none of these athletes that are going have been to worlds before, so they're all getting super-excited,” said Thomas Cunningham, 27.
Cunningham was part of the five-person Black Widow senior team – other members are Samuel Kliever, Jordis Hickie, Matt Turner and Cameron Helm – that took gold in the overall team event.
The junior team – Bethany Holloway, Emma Menard, Finn Tolley and Presley Hickie –placed third in speed events.
On the individual side, Cunningham finished first in triple-unders in the 19-plus category; Jordis Hickie place first overall in her masters events; Presley Hickie was second in 30-second speed; Matt Turner finished second in triple-unders in the 16-18 age category; Sharon Otke was third in endurance speed in the 30-plus category; and Cole Hurst placed third overall in U11 individual events.
Cunningham’s mom, Cathy, coaches the team and placed second in her own individual events in the 30-plus category.
Cunningham, who works as a personal trainer and mobility consultant, has been jumping rope since the team formed 19 years ago and compares the sport to a mash-up of track and gymnastics with an extra measure of camaraderie.
“I was just in Edmonton in May for a buddy's wedding, and I was a groomsman and another guy who was there I’d been competing against since 2009,” he said.
“The whole groom’s party were former rope jumpers or current rope jumpers…. It's a very close-knit community, especially on the male side, because there's not a lot of guys in the sport.”
They’ll renew acquaintances at the international meet July 16-23 in Colorado.
Expenses are estimated at $4,000 for each of the 10 local athletes who qualified, and the team has launched a GoFundMe page to solicit donations. As of Tuesday, it had collected just $1,425 of its $10,000 goal.
“It's a big expense but we’re happy because the kids are going to love it,” said Cunningham.
Black Rope currently boasts 28 members who range in age from seven to 65 and are always looking for new jumpers. You can also catch them in action this summer at events like Hahaha Kidzfest, B.C. Day festivities and Peachfest.
Or, for more information, email c.cunningham@shaw.ca.