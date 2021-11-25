To help celebrate the town’s Light Up Weekend, the Oliver & District Heritage Society is offering a virtual evening of festive crafts for the young and young at heart.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, visit the society’s Facebook page at 6:30 pm for a live craft demonstration led by curator Rebecca Rizzo. Three kid-friendly holiday crafts that would have been popular tree ornaments in 1921 will be demonstrated: a carriage lantern, a red bird ornament and a paper photo wreath.
To make participation easy, the society is providing free kits with all of the materials you will need. To pick up a craft kit, stop by the Oliver Museum at 474 School Ave. on Dec. 2 or 3, between 1 and 4 p.m., or visit the District Wine Village’s Winter Market on Dec. 4, from 1 to 6 pm.
For more information or to reserve your kit, call 778-439-3100 or email curator@oliverheritage.ca.
The event is part of the 100 X 100 Project, which celebrates the town’s history while recognizing its deep ties to the Indigenous people who were here first.