Think Pink

At front, from left, Eli Berg, Grade 2; Leo Royal, Grade 1; Mason Henderson, Grade 3. At back, Anna Coupland, Grade 5 and Jayda Shaver, Grade 4.

It was a sea of pink at schools across the South Okanagan, Wednesday, in recognition of Pink Shirt Day, an anti-bullying campaign. Among the participants standing up to bullying were these pupils from Queen’s Park Elementary School in Penticton. 